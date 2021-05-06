JustInvest LLC Has $15.38 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 45.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.3% of JustInvest LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,473.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,314.77 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,196.40 and its 200 day moving average is $1,926.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,323.30 and a 52 week high of $2,431.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.73, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.