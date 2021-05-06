JustLiquidity (JUL) Achieves Market Cap of $34.04 Million

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 6th. Over the last week, JustLiquidity has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. JustLiquidity has a market cap of $34.04 million and $1.33 million worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JustLiquidity coin can currently be purchased for $77.92 or 0.00138715 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00073939 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $153.01 or 0.00272392 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004022 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $655.66 or 0.01167230 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00030824 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $430.79 or 0.00766902 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,178.74 or 1.00011582 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

JustLiquidity Profile

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 coins and its circulating supply is 436,871 coins. JustLiquidity’s official website is justliquidity.org . The official message board for JustLiquidity is medium.com/@justliquidity . JustLiquidity’s official Twitter account is @JustLiquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “Joule is a marketplace where users can trade on the popularity levels of public figures to earn tokens. It gives users a voice and a monthly income through teaching others blockchain. On the platform, Joule is at the same time the unit of Price, the unit of Popularity Index and a Cryptocurrency (token symbol: JUL). In other words, it has multiple related functions. “

