K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$42.57.

KBL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial cut shares of K-Bro Linen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$46.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$48.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of KBL opened at C$45.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.73. K-Bro Linen has a 12-month low of C$24.00 and a 12-month high of C$47.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$41.86 and a 200 day moving average price of C$37.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$486.87 million and a P/E ratio of 127.37.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$50.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$48.10 million. Equities research analysts predict that K-Bro Linen will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 335.20%.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

