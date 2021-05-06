Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,519.82

Shares of Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,519.82 ($19.86) and traded as low as GBX 1,446 ($18.89). Kainos Group shares last traded at GBX 1,492 ($19.49), with a volume of 75,554 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($20.90) price target on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Kainos Group from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,630 ($21.30) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. The firm has a market cap of £1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 65.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,519.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,320.55.

In other Kainos Group news, insider Paul Gannon sold 200,000 shares of Kainos Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,335 ($17.44), for a total value of £2,670,000 ($3,488,372.09).

Kainos Group Company Profile (LON:KNOS)

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including digital transformation, artificial intelligence, data, cloud, design, consulting, and internet of things principally for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

