Karbo (KRB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.13 Million

Karbo (CURRENCY:KRB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. In the last seven days, Karbo has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. Karbo has a total market cap of $2.13 million and approximately $8,270.00 worth of Karbo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Karbo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000417 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Karbo alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $443.03 or 0.00785752 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004293 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 59.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Karbo Coin Profile

Karbo (CRYPTO:KRB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2016. Karbo’s total supply is 9,043,491 coins. Karbo’s official Twitter account is @krbcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Karbo is /r/krb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Karbo’s official website is karbowanec.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Karbo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency that uses the cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was created as a national cryptocurrency for the Ukranian community “

Karbo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karbo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Karbo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Karbo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Karbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Karbo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.