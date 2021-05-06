KARMA (KARMA) Price Tops $0.0074 on Major Exchanges

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded down 56.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 6th. KARMA has a market capitalization of $40.20 million and $247.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, KARMA has traded up 2,033.7% against the U.S. dollar. One KARMA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KARMA alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00005180 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000148 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.73 or 0.00107040 BTC.

KARMA Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io . KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

Buying and Selling KARMA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KARMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KARMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.