KBC Group NV Sells 32,804 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 53.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,804 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ETR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Vertical Research raised shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.73.

In other news, CAO Kimberly A. Fontan sold 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total value of $177,341.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total transaction of $187,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,941 shares of company stock worth $2,149,838. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $106.94 on Thursday. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.78 and a 1 year high of $113.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.83 and its 200 day moving average is $100.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.37%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

