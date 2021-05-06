Keep3rV1 Hits Market Capitalization of $59.54 Million (KP3R)

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. During the last seven days, Keep3rV1 has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Keep3rV1 coin can currently be bought for $297.68 or 0.00533752 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Keep3rV1 has a total market cap of $59.54 million and $8.75 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.22 or 0.00084662 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00019803 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.81 or 0.00062409 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $441.41 or 0.00791464 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.91 or 0.00102042 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,959.03 or 0.08891760 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00047083 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Profile

Keep3rV1 is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network . The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

