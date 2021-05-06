Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ: KDP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/6/2021 – Keurig Dr Pepper had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $30.00 to $33.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Keurig Dr Pepper had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $36.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Keurig Dr Pepper had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI.

4/30/2021 – Keurig Dr Pepper had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $30.00 to $33.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Keurig Dr Pepper had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $36.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Keurig Dr Pepper had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $33.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Keurig Dr Pepper had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $33.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Keurig Dr Pepper was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $33.00.

3/19/2021 – Keurig Dr Pepper was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $33.00.

3/18/2021 – Keurig Dr Pepper had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/12/2021 – Keurig Dr Pepper had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/11/2021 – Keurig Dr Pepper was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

KDP stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.32. 343,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,281,801. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.91 and a 1 year high of $36.45.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 8.33%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

In related news, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 3,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.18 per share, for a total transaction of $118,996.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 72,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,235.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KDP. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7,461.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

