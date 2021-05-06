KeyCorp Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) – KeyCorp raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Berry Global Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $5.91 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.57. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.24 EPS.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 35.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.07.

NYSE BERY opened at $66.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.00. Berry Global Group has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $67.24.

In other news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,000 shares of company stock worth $4,023,000 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BERY. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 7,761.7% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,697,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,396,000 after buying an additional 1,676,149 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth about $91,029,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,205,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,145,000 after buying an additional 1,030,990 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 563.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,418,000 after buying an additional 1,018,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth about $46,621,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.