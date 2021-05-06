KeyCorp Comments on Carpenter Technology Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CRS)

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Carpenter Technology in a report issued on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($2.17) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.20). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Carpenter Technology’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CRS. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of NYSE CRS opened at $40.58 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 4.49. Carpenter Technology has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $48.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -22.17 and a beta of 2.28.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $351.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.53 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is currently 36.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Carpenter Technology by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.