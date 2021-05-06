KeyCorp Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB)

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) – KeyCorp reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research note issued on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now expects that the company will earn $4.09 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.10. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cooper Tire & Rubber’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $655.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.12 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CTB. Standpoint Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cooper Tire & Rubber currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

CTB opened at $58.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.72. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a fifty-two week low of $18.95 and a fifty-two week high of $59.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is 21.99%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,773,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,818,000 after acquiring an additional 357,999 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,148,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,022,000 after acquiring an additional 8,718 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 758,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,717,000 after acquiring an additional 77,155 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth $25,433,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth $608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

