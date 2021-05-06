Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $269.12 Million

Equities analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) will report $269.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $281.11 million and the lowest is $262.50 million. Kimco Realty posted sales of $238.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kimco Realty.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 83.81% and a return on equity of 17.35%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KIM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kimco Realty from $15.90 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.23.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 305.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 141,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 106,565 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $175,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 30,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,382,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,748,000 after acquiring an additional 48,887 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $20.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.64 and its 200-day moving average is $16.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.46. Kimco Realty has a 1-year low of $8.35 and a 1-year high of $21.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.26%.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kimco Realty (KIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.