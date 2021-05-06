Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Given New $175.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) had its price target raised by equities researchers at TD Securities from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 47.87% from the stock’s current price.

KXSCF has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Kinaxis from $241.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Kinaxis from $260.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinaxis in a research note on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Kinaxis from $250.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kinaxis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.71.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

KXSCF stock traded down $8.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $118.34. 600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.87. Kinaxis has a 52-week low of $101.82 and a 52-week high of $168.00.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.