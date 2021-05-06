Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Position Lifted by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,021 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.48. 182,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,890,217. The firm has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 350.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.86. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $17.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 113.68%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

