Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPF) Short Interest Update

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the March 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.0 days.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Kingspan Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

OTCMKTS KGSPF opened at $92.50 on Thursday. Kingspan Group has a 52-week low of $63.50 and a 52-week high of $93.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.00.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

