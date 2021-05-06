Klever Achieves Market Cap of $339.23 Million (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded 21.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 6th. One Klever coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0998 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Klever has traded up 20.3% against the US dollar. Klever has a total market capitalization of $339.23 million and approximately $19.78 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Klever alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00074592 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $151.99 or 0.00270015 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003873 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $655.19 or 0.01164002 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00030864 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $449.57 or 0.00798689 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,068.54 or 0.99609923 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klever Profile

Klever launched on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. The official website for Klever is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Klever Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Klever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klever and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.