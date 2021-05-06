Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

KNRRY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

OTCMKTS KNRRY opened at $31.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.05. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $21.19 and a 12-month high of $35.82.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, HVAC, auxiliary power supply, control component and windscreen wiper, and driver assistance systems, as well as platform screen doors, friction materials, and control technology products for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

