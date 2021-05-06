Kodiak Sciences Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($3.47) Per Share (NASDAQ:KOD)

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Kodiak Sciences in a research note issued on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.47) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($4.24). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ FY2022 earnings at ($4.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.01 EPS.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.17).

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

NASDAQ KOD opened at $107.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.22 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.22 and a 200-day moving average of $133.83. Kodiak Sciences has a 1-year low of $42.97 and a 1-year high of $171.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kodiak Sciences by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in Kodiak Sciences by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $951,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Kodiak Sciences by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total transaction of $773,257.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,765,169.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat retinal diseases in the United States and international markets. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy, including diabetic macular edema, as well as for macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion.

