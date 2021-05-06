Konomi Network 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.55 Million (KONO)

Konomi Network (CURRENCY:KONO) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. In the last week, Konomi Network has traded down 19% against the US dollar. One Konomi Network coin can currently be bought for $2.08 or 0.00003737 BTC on major exchanges. Konomi Network has a total market cap of $16.63 million and approximately $3.55 million worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Konomi Network Profile

KONO is a coin. It was first traded on March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,989,112 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

Konomi Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konomi Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Konomi Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Konomi Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

