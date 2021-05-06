Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.700-3.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.680. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Kontoor Brands also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.70-3.80 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Kontoor Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kontoor Brands currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.11.

KTB traded up $3.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.26. 638,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,757. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.11, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.21. Kontoor Brands has a 12-month low of $13.53 and a 12-month high of $69.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.32.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $651.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.75 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 1,685.31%. Kontoor Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

In other news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 20,876 shares of Kontoor Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $1,145,048.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

