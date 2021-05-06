Krios 1-Day Volume Tops $51.00 (GIG)

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 6th. Krios has a total market capitalization of $3.24 million and $51.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Krios coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Krios has traded down 1.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000951 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.04 or 0.00165179 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00012731 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Krios Coin Profile

Krios is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. The official website for Krios is www.krios.io . Krios’ official Twitter account is @krios_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigacoin is a social currency designed to be used for trading Digital Items and 'In-Game Transactions'.GigaCoin achieves this by integrating a digital currency platform seamlessly in Various Games from RPG-based Games to Gambling and Sports Games, A Dedicated Digital MarketPlace, and Integration with all major social networks to make the process of sending and receiving money easy and fun for everyone. “

Buying and Selling Krios

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Krios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Krios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

