Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) Shares Purchased by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) by 223.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 109,119 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned approximately 0.14% of Kronos Worldwide worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kronos Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Kronos Worldwide by 258.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,293 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 5,982 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Kronos Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Kronos Worldwide by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 24,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kronos Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $407,000. 17.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kronos Worldwide alerts:

Shares of Kronos Worldwide stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.32. 1,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,774. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.99. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $18.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.95%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

KRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Kronos Worldwide Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.