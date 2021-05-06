Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ~$1.21-1.49 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.78. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$380-420 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $281.95 million.Kulicke and Soffa Industries also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to 1.250-1.450 EPS.

NASDAQ KLIC traded down $5.44 on Thursday, reaching $48.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,563,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,428. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $61.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.68 and a beta of 1.18.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.39%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.95%.

Several research firms have recently commented on KLIC. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.80.

In other news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $1,668,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,634,990.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,052,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,078 shares of company stock worth $2,645,868 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

