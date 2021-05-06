KUN (KUN) Hits One Day Volume of $222.00

KUN (CURRENCY:KUN) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 6th. KUN has a market cap of $51,019.78 and approximately $222.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KUN coin can now be purchased for about $25.51 or 0.00045447 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, KUN has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00073850 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $153.57 or 0.00273585 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004033 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $650.68 or 0.01159216 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00030688 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $437.79 or 0.00779945 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,043.51 or 0.99844045 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About KUN

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. KUN’s official website is kun.kuna.io . KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling KUN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KUN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

