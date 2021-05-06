Kusama Price Up 15.4% This Week (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 6th. During the last seven days, Kusama has traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. Kusama has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion and approximately $334.21 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kusama coin can currently be bought for about $449.18 or 0.00801019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00072848 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.89 or 0.00269090 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003859 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $644.14 or 0.01148700 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00030617 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,827.70 or 0.99558107 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Kusama Profile

Kusama’s launch date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kusama is kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

