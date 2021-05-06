Kuverit (KUV) Hits Market Cap of $710,755.18

Kuverit (CURRENCY:KUV) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 6th. In the last week, Kuverit has traded 25.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kuverit has a market capitalization of $710,755.18 and $225.00 worth of Kuverit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kuverit coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.74 or 0.00083965 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00019170 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.96 or 0.00065399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $466.30 or 0.00803258 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.00 or 0.00101641 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,222.66 or 0.08996686 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Kuverit Profile

Kuverit (CRYPTO:KUV) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2019. Kuverit’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,400,291,322 coins. Kuverit’s official Twitter account is @kuver_it and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kuverit is www.kuverit.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuverit’s solution aims to provide peer to peer guarantee trading, and identity verification designed to eradicate peer to peer fraud, through a blockchain, smartphone application. Whether you are a service provider or contractor, business or customer, the Kuverit app lets you enter an agreement with anybody at any time, assuaging any new buyer anxieties and risk factors. Benefitting both buyers and sellers, how it works is simple: a user creates an account on the application, enters details of what they need to be guaranteed for – and how much – and then posts their request for a guarantor to other users of the application. “

Buying and Selling Kuverit

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuverit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuverit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kuverit using one of the exchanges listed above.

