L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Hits New 1-Year High at $219.60

Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $219.60 and last traded at $218.49, with a volume of 4098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $217.68.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.09. The company has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 75,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,264,000 after buying an additional 8,391 shares during the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.6% during the first quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 25.9% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 16,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

