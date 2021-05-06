LABS Group (LABS) Price Hits $0.0319 on Exchanges

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 6th. LABS Group has a market cap of $24.17 million and $2.37 million worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LABS Group coin can now be bought for $0.0319 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, LABS Group has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00073806 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.57 or 0.00272827 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004025 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $651.13 or 0.01164350 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00030662 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $434.99 or 0.00777854 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,007.40 or 1.00152207 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

LABS Group Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 756,966,670 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio . LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio

LABS Group Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LABS Group should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LABS Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

