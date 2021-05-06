Lake Street Capital Trims Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Target Price to $9.00

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Lake Street Capital from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.09% from the stock’s current price.

INSG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen cut their target price on Inseego from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Inseego in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Inseego in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

Shares of INSG traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,662,781. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.44. Inseego has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $21.93. The company has a market cap of $840.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.92.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. On average, analysts anticipate that Inseego will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inseego news, CEO Dan Mondor sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,856.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INSG. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inseego in the third quarter worth $106,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Inseego by 280.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Inseego in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Inseego by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inseego in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

