Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Position Lifted by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $728,936,000. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $658,961,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,731,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,123,397,000 after purchasing an additional 940,594 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Lam Research by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,162,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,438,054,000 after acquiring an additional 702,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 2,003.3% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 539,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,747,000 after acquiring an additional 513,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $610.84. The stock had a trading volume of 21,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,618. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $613.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $519.19. The firm has a market cap of $87.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $240.34 and a 12-month high of $669.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LRCX. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $616.00 price objective (up from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, January 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $663.41.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

