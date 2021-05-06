Lambda (LAMB) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12.61 Million

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. Lambda has a total market capitalization of $111.36 million and approximately $12.61 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lambda coin can now be purchased for $0.0753 or 0.00000134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lambda has traded down 6.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.44 or 0.00084141 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00020100 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00063624 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $449.30 or 0.00796877 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.62 or 0.00102200 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,083.05 or 0.09015342 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Lambda Profile

Lambda (LAMB) is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,479,138,020 coins. Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim . The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Lambda Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

