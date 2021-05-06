Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $925 million-$980 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $851.96 million.

LSEA traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.57. 125,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,113. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.58. Landsea Homes has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $11.85.

Get Landsea Homes alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on LSEA shares. B. Riley started coverage on Landsea Homes in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landsea Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Landsea Homes in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They set an equal weight rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

Landsea Homes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and building of lots, homes, and condominiums in California, Arizona, New York, and New Jersey. It operates in three segments: Arizona, California, and Metro New York. The company designs, constructions, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Landsea Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landsea Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.