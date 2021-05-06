Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.06) Per Share

Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN) – Analysts at Colliers Securities cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Lantern Pharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser now expects that the company will earn ($1.06) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.05).

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03.

Shares of LTRN opened at $15.36 on Thursday. Lantern Pharma has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $24.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.66 and its 200-day moving average is $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 27.58 and a quick ratio of 27.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTRN. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Lantern Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. CM Management LLC bought a new position in Lantern Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Lantern Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $403,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantern Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $491,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantern Pharma in the first quarter valued at $2,679,000. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of precision oncology therapies using artificial intelligence, genomics, and machine learning. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, prostate cancer.

