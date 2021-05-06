Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Purchases 1,270 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,484 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.1% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $11,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $140.56. 67,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,875,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $395.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.00. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.01 and a 12 month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.62%.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 106,049 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total transaction of $13,916,810.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,849,882.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $1,368,925.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock valued at $264,285,412 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on WMT. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, FIX downgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.63.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

