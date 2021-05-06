Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Purchases 1,418 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,577 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,320,232 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $90,172,000 after purchasing an additional 15,828 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.4% during the first quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 54,878 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 21,834 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,233,975 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $84,280,000 after purchasing an additional 75,581 shares during the period. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,472 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,539,000 after purchasing an additional 21,261 shares during the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 49,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $3,648,995.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,488.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 583,892 shares of company stock valued at $43,918,083. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS traded down $0.69 on Thursday, reaching $82.35. The company had a trading volume of 196,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,939,199. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $83.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.18 and its 200 day moving average is $70.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

CVS has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.13.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

