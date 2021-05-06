Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Shares Sold by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP trimmed its stake in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 31.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,474 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Lemonade by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,282,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,083,000 after purchasing an additional 115,717 shares during the period. SC Israel Venture V Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lemonade in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $372,544,000. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lemonade in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $315,787,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lemonade in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,772,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lemonade by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 674,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,649,000 after acquiring an additional 101,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMND traded down $5.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.91. 63,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,291,431. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.96. Lemonade, Inc. has a one year low of $44.11 and a one year high of $188.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.22 million. Lemonade’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total value of $2,670,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,670,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.84, for a total value of $494,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,484.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,747,120 in the last 90 days.

LMND has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on Lemonade from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America started coverage on Lemonade in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Lemonade from $159.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lemonade from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.29.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

