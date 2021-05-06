LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Posts Earnings Results

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.71%. LHC Group updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.200-6.400 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG traded up $3.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $201.63. 248,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,266. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.15, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. LHC Group has a 12-month low of $116.26 and a 12-month high of $236.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $200.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.53.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LHCG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of LHC Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.11.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

