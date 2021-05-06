LifeMD (LFMD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($2.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($2.29). The firm had revenue of $12.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 million.

NASDAQ LFMD opened at $8.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.06. LifeMD has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $33.02.

In other LifeMD news, COO Brad Michael Roberts acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.50 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LifeMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

About LifeMD

LifeMD, Inc operates as an online direct-to-patient marketing and telemedicine company with a portfolio of health and wellness brands in the United States. It offers ShapiroMD, a medical device for male and female hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand offering virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; Nava MD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology and skincare brand that will offer virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and iNR Wellness MD, a supplement for immune and digestive support.

