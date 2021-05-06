Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.240-1.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $847 million-$856 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $798.97 million.

LCUT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Lifetime Brands from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Lifetime Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of Lifetime Brands stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.34. 120,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,703. Lifetime Brands has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $249.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.52 million. Lifetime Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. Analysts predict that Lifetime Brands will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.78%.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

