Lightspeed POS Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 5,646 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,192% compared to the average daily volume of 437 call options.

A number of analysts have commented on LSPD shares. CIBC raised their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lightspeed POS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on Lightspeed POS from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Lightspeed POS from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Lightspeed POS from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LSPD traded down $3.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.37. The stock had a trading volume of 192,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,257. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -75.23. Lightspeed POS has a fifty-two week low of $15.38 and a fifty-two week high of $82.53.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $57.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.96 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSPD. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter valued at $1,549,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter valued at $489,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 5,868 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter worth $619,000. 58.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

