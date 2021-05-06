Lineage Cell Therapeutics (LCTX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 million. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.07% and a negative net margin of 1,001.59%. On average, analysts expect Lineage Cell Therapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX opened at $2.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $447.74 million, a P/E ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 2.11. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $3.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.39.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LCTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Lineage Cell Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.92.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

