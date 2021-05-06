Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.170-0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDT traded up $7.07 on Thursday, hitting $25.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,554,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,894. The company has a market cap of $902.06 million, a PE ratio of -225.45 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.50 and a 200 day moving average of $15.62. Liquidity Services has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $26.15.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $55.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.66 million. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 2.17%. On average, research analysts predict that Liquidity Services will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LQDT shares. Barrington Research upped their price target on Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered Liquidity Services from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Liquidity Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other news, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 82,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $1,567,979.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,060,568.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 5,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total transaction of $94,233.63. Insiders have sold a total of 167,381 shares of company stock worth $3,078,032 over the last 90 days. 21.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

