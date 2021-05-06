Liquidmetal Technologies (OTCMKTS:LQMT) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.09

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.09 and traded as low as $0.09. Liquidmetal Technologies shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 1,433,865 shares.

About Liquidmetal Technologies (OTCMKTS:LQMT)

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc, a materials technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products and parts from bulk amorphous alloys to customers in various industries in the United States and internationally. It offers components for non-consumer electronic devices, including aerospace components, medical devices, sporting goods, leisure products, automotive components, and industrial machines.

