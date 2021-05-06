Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.07

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$19.07 and traded as low as C$16.19. Lithium Americas shares last traded at C$16.49, with a volume of 685,287 shares trading hands.

LAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$16.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from C$12.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from C$31.00 to C$30.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.43, a quick ratio of 17.06 and a current ratio of 17.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -34.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$19.07.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.16) by C$0.03. As a group, analysts expect that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Eduard Epshtein sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.94, for a total transaction of C$215,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 899,482 shares in the company, valued at C$16,136,707.08.

Lithium Americas Company Profile (TSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

