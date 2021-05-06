LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.000-3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LKQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LKQ from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.00.
NASDAQ LKQ traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,518. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.67. LKQ has a fifty-two week low of $21.42 and a fifty-two week high of $49.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.13.
LKQ Company Profile
LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.
Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?
Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.