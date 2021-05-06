LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.000-3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LKQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LKQ from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.00.

NASDAQ LKQ traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,518. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.67. LKQ has a fifty-two week low of $21.42 and a fifty-two week high of $49.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.13.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%. Equities analysts expect that LKQ will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

