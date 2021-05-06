Loblaw Companies Limited Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (TSE:L)

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.335 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

L stock traded up C$1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$70.59. 364,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,172. Loblaw Companies has a 52-week low of C$60.86 and a 52-week high of C$71.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$69.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$65.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.24 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$13.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Loblaw Companies will post 5.3000002 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Loblaw Companies news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.06, for a total transaction of C$278,448.86. Also, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 14,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.06, for a total value of C$876,179.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 177,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,986,225.59.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Loblaw Companies to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Loblaw Companies to C$96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares increased their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$70.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Loblaw Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$79.57.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.