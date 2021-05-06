Loki Trading Down 2.4% Over Last 7 Days (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 6th. In the last seven days, Loki has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. One Loki coin can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on major exchanges. Loki has a market capitalization of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Loki alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,768.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,502.51 or 0.06063018 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,419.82 or 0.02457779 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.88 or 0.00597009 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 48.2% against the dollar and now trades at $110.10 or 0.00190588 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.62 or 0.00726388 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $413.74 or 0.00716204 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $286.86 or 0.00496561 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004827 BTC.

About Loki

Loki is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The official website for Loki is loki.network . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.