Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several research firms recently commented on LOMA. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of LOMA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,332. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $6.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.06 and its 200-day moving average is $5.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.50.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $166.03 million during the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 11.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,680 shares during the period. FMR LLC owned 0.09% of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 27.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

Loma Negra CompaÃ±Ã­a Industrial Argentina Sociedad AnÃ³nima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina and Paraguay. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

