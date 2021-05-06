Loopring [NEO] (LRN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.60 Million

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 6th. Loopring [NEO] has a total market cap of $1.60 million and $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Loopring [NEO] has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. One Loopring [NEO] coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, Gate.io, DragonEX and CoinMex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.12 or 0.00073922 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $157.50 or 0.00276417 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004039 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $655.94 or 0.01151202 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00031092 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $429.72 or 0.00754177 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,940.64 or 0.99932608 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Coin Profile

Loopring [NEO] launched on April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. The official website for Loopring [NEO] is loopring.org . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Loopring [NEO] Coin Trading

Loopring [NEO] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, CoinMex, DragonEX, Gate.io and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring [NEO] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

